Saudi: Robot to assist visitors, pilgrims at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

The robot also speak eleven languages.

Saudi: 'Guidance robot' to assist visitors, pilgrim at Makkah's Grand Mosque
Gyidance robot (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deployed artificial intelligence-powered “guidance robot” to assist visitors and Umrah performers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The robot provides the necessary information, demonstrates the performance of rituals, highlights fatwas, and respond to visitors’ inquiries through remote communication with scholars.

The guidance robot speaks eleven languages.

  • Chinese
  • Urdu
  • Russian
  • English
  • French
  • Farsi
  • Bengali
  • Arabic
  • Hausa
  • Turkish

Moreover, it features a 21-inch touch screen that offers various services tailored to meet the needs and interests of visitors to the Grand Mosque.

The robot is designed with four wheels, each with a smart stopping system, which enables it to move smoothly and flexibly. It also includes front and bottom cameras that transmit high-resolution and clear images.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque was established as an independent body linked to King Salman on August 8. The body will be responsible for overseeing the affairs of the imams and muezzins of the two holy mosques and all their religious affairs, seminars and Islamic teachings.

