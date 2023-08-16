Saudi: Rs 1 lakh fine for employing expats without work permit

Riyadh: Expatriates who are working without a work permit or notifying the Ajeer Program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be slapped with a Saudi Riyal 5,000 (Rs 1,10,835) fine, according to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD).

This is part of a series of stringent measures introduced recently in the new schedule of violations and penalties in labour law.

Saudi labour fines

As per a report by Saudi Gazette, the fines highlighted under the labor law are:

Saudi Riyal 5,000 (Rs 1,10,835) fine for hiring a non-Saudi without the necessary work permit/notifying ajeer program.

Saudi Riyal 1,500 (Rs 33,239) to Saudi Riyal 5,000 fine for not complying with official health and safety rules and for not taking the correct steps to protect workers

Saudi Riyal 5,000 fine employers of companies with more than 50 workers that do not offer childcare or daycare

Saudi Riyal 1,000 (Rs 22,159) to Saudi Riyal 2,000 (Rs 44,333) fine for hiring children under 15

Saudi Riyal 1,000 fine for the employment of women in the first six weeks after childbirth

Saudi Riyal 1,000 fine for withholding the employee’s passport or residence permit

Saudi Riyal 300 (Rs 6,649) fine for non-payment of salary into the agreed account on the arranged dates

Saudi Riyal 3,000 (Rs 66,501) fine for companies that discriminate between male and female workers, either in the workplace or in recruitment adverts.

The violator shall pay the fine imposed on him within 60 days from the date of notification of the administrative decision. Failure to comply with this will result in termination of services provided by the ministry, the executive law states.