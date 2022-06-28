Saudi: SR1,000 fine for operating illegal private taxies, SR 500 for smoking in car

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority (PTA) on Monday listed 35 violations regarding public and private vehicles on its national platforms.

The penalties for each violation range from Saudi Riyal (SAR) 500 to SAR 5000. Violations also include driving private taxis in search of passengers which will amount to a penalty of SAR 1,000. Smoking in cars will invite a penalty of SAR 500 as per the rules laid down by the PTA.

If an unauthorised person is caught, he will be charged SAR 5,000. If the taxi driver does not operate the fare meter at the beginning of a trip, a penalty of SR 3000 will be levied on him, reported Saudi Gazette.

A maximum fine of SR5,000 will be imposed for the following violations

• Operating a foreign taxi for transporting passengers for a fee within or between the cities of Saudi Arabia or to a country other than the country of its registration.

• Making any change to the vehicle after it has been technically equipped by one of the accredited technical equipment service providers.

• Using a vehicle for a period exceeding its approved lifespan.

• Failure in fixing the electronic systems specified by PTA or any other concerned agencies. Failure to equip the vehicle with all technical equipment approved by qualified technical equipment providers.

Fine of SR3,000

• Failure to operate the fare calculation meter at the start of the trip

• Failure to contact within a period of 10 working days from the date of the summons served by PTA.

• Practicing public taxi activity with an expired work permit/operating card