Saudi: Temperature to soar up to 50 degrees Celsius this week

Riyadh: Temperatures are expected to soar up to 50 degrees Celsius in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), starting from Sunday, August 6, until the end of the week.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, August 6, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), indicated that the eastern region will witness high temperatures between 48 to 50 degrees.

The eastern and southern parts of Riyadh will see temperatures between 46 to 48 degrees Celsius.

The center said that the weather will continue to be hotter in the eastern parts of Saudi Arabia, while active and dusty winds that limit the extent of horizontal visibility will continue in the regions of Makkah and Madinah, especially in their coastal areas.

On Saturday, August 5, temperatures recorded across the country were ranging between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Al-Ahsa reached 47 degrees Celsius, while Dammam and Sharurah witnessed a rise in temperatures to 46 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Kingdom’s ministry of health issued a warning urging people to take caution due to the upcoming severe heat wave.

The ministry warned of the dangers of heat waves, calling on citizens to avoid being outdoors between 11 am and 3 pm.