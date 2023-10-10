Saurav Ganguly was ‘pulled up’ by President Musharraf for an unauthorized outing in Lahore

Former Indian captain Saurav Ganguly has recounted some interesting experiences of his visit to Pakistan many years ago. The Pakistani cricketers enjoyed Hyderabadi biryani now and back in 2004 it was Ganguly’s turn to enjoy the huge variety of foods available in Lahore.

In his autobiography titled A Century Is Not Enough he has written that although he had played in Pakistan on several occasions, in 2004 the security was unprecedented. The hotel where the Indian team had been put up was turned into a fortress with soldiers guarding every entry and exit.

Taking a break from security

But one evening Ganguly decided to escape from this high security cordon and have some fun time in the streets of Lahore. He also wanted to sample the mouth watering foods that were available in different outlets. He knew that he would be breaking the rules but he wanted to get away from the ambience of rifles, uniforms and armoured vehicles for some time.

Some of his close friends who had gone to Lahore all the way from Kolkata to see the matches, decided to accompany him. Ganguly did not inform the chief security officer of the team that he would be going outside. He knew that the officer would not give permission. He hastily told the Indian team manager Ratnakar Shetty that he would be going out with his friends and would return soon.

Before the manager could react, Ganguly was gone.

Took to a disguise

The only precaution that he took was that he wore a big hat which covered the upper half of his face. The small group of Indians went to Gawalmandi area which is well known for food stalls. But as they walked about, a few bystanders recognised Ganguly. But they were not sure whether it was him because his head and forehead were covered by the large hat.

Some people stared at him, trying to guess his identity. A few bolder ones asked him “Sirji, kya aap India ke kaptan hain?” (Are you India’s captain). To all queries Ganguly gave evasive answers and walked away. Everything was going smoothly till Ganguly entered a restaurant and found journalist Rajdeep Sardesai having a meal there. He was in the company of India’s minister for Information and Broadcasting Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Ganguly exposed by Rajdeep Sardesai

The duo had no difficulty in identifying Ganguly. Rajdeep called out in a loud voice: “Hello Saurav. How are you?” Immediately all heads turned in his direction. Now the cat was out of the bag. Ganguly realised that he would be in big trouble and the Pakistani authorities would be highly annoyed with his irresponsible deed.

Hurriedly he exchanged a few polite words with Rajdeep and Ravi Shankar Prasad and left the restaurant. But by now a crowd had gathered and the people followed him to his car. As the car drove away bearing Ganguly and his friends, a motorcyclist followed the vehicle closely. At one point he drew alongside and signalled to the passengers to roll down the window.

Ganguly’s friends advised him against doing so but being the bravest of the lot the Indian captain lowered the glass. It turned out that the man intended no harm. Instead he told Ganguly that he was a big fan of the Indian skipper. “Pakistan too needs a captain like you,” the man said before zooming away. Eventually Ganguly and his friends reached their hotel safe and sound.

A call from President Musharraf

But that was not the end of the story. The next morning a phone call came to Ganguly’s room from the office of President Pervez Musharraf. Ganguly knew that there would be repercussions but he never imagined that the President of Pakistan himself would get involved in this matter.

With his heart beating fast, Ganguly waited for the President to come on the line. Musharraf was polite but firm. He listened to Ganguly’s explanation and then said in a grave voice: “The next time you wish to go out, please inform our security. We will arrange an entourage to go with you. Do not indulge in these risky adventures again by yourself.” Ganguly felt truly repentant and was thankful that the President had not taken a harsher stand. He would have been entitled to do so. Luckily for Ganguly the entire episode ended peacefully.