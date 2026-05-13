Save KBR: Activists taken into custody after overnight protest against tree cutting

Hyderabad: Citizen activist group ‘Save KBR’ stated on Wednesday, May 13, that several volunteers, including AAP leader Vijay Mallangi, were detained by police following a late-night protest against alleged illegal tree felling near Hyderabad’s Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park (KBR).

According to Save KBR, volunteers had gathered around 2 am on the night of May 12 to peacefully demonstrate against what the group described as illegal overnight tree cutting in the vicinity of KBR Park.

In a post on X, Save KBR said that protesters formed a human chain around the trees in an attempt to prevent the felling, which activists claim violates a stay order issued in 2021.

The citizen activist group alleged that after most volunteers left the protest site for the night, personnel from the Banjara Hills Police Station detained one activist.

🚨 Volunteers Detained — Reach Banjara Hills Police Station 🚨



Yesterday night, volunteers formed a human chain around trees at KBR to stop illegal felling violating the 2021 stay order. 🌳



While dispersing, one volunteer was detained and their phone confiscated. On learning… pic.twitter.com/6XNRaAd0ts — SaveKBR (@CitizensForHyd) May 13, 2026

Save KBR further stated that at around 10:15 am on May 13, 3-4 volunteers, including Vijay Mallangi, went to the police station to seek details regarding the overnight detention.

According to the group, the Sub-Inspector on duty behaved rudely with them and allegedly instructed constables to snatch away their phones before detaining them as well.

The group also alleged that other activists and supporters who gathered outside the police station were warned to stay away from the premises or face being taken into remand themselves.

Those detained were not clearly informed about the reasons for their detention or the charges being filed against them, the group said.

Case registered: Banjara Hills SI

Speaking to Siasat.com, Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector K Surrendhar confirmed that some activists had been taken into custody “for causing some trouble last night.”

He added that a case had been registered, but did not disclose details regarding the sections invoked.

The incident has intensified concerns among environmental activists and civil society groups over alleged illegal tree cutting and the police response to peaceful demonstrations.

Save KBR has demanded transparency regarding the detentions, the alleged confiscation of phones, and the legal basis for the police action.

Police have not yet issued an official statement responding to the allegations made by the group.

Activists allege large-scale tree cutting and removal

Campaigners allege that large-scale cutting and removal of trees began around April 18 at locations including Agrasen Junction, the median stretch between the Cancer Hospital and the KBR boundary wall, and the stretch between Omega Hospital and the KBR Main Gate.

Activists have linked the tree cutting to ongoing construction activity and proposed infrastructure works under the H-CITI project around the park.