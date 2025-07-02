‘Save the Constitution’ rally: Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on July 11

Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 11, as part of the Congress party’s national campaign.

The Congress leader is likely to attend a public rally titled ‘Save the Constitution’ to be held at the Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar.

The rally will also be attended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday shared the update, confirming the high-level participation.

Ahead of the visit, the Congress party convened an important meeting of its expanded Political Affairs Committee at the Congress Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders and strategists who discussed detailed plans to ensure the grand success of Gandhi’s rally.

PCC leaders emphasised the importance of strong coordination and mass mobilisation to highlight the message of Congress and the national relevance of the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign. This is Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha after the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has criticised the state BJP government several times during the past year, raising concerns over several incidents, including the “rising cases” of atrocities against women and Dalits.

Gandhi had slammed the state government over the unfortunate stampede incident at Puri that claimed the lives of three pilgrims and injured 50 others on June 29.

The state government has ordered a probe into the incident, and an inquiry report will be submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi within 30 days.

The senior Congress leaders are also likely to target the state government for the alleged failure to check recent incidents of sexual abuse and the “mismanagement” during the ongoing Rath Yatra festival at Puri.