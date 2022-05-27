Save waqf properties from encroachment: CM to Telangana Waqf Board Chairman

Hyderabad: The newly appointed chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammad Masihullah Khan on Thursday met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and expressed his gratitude for his appointment. The state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was also present at this meeting.

KCR advised Khan to work hard for safeguarding the Waqf Board properties in Telangana. He said that the Telangana government is serious about protecting the waqf properties across the state and any encroachment of these properties will not be tolerated. The CM assured that the government will provide full cooperation to the waqf board in safeguarding the endowment properties.

The Telangana Waqf Board Chairman assured the Chief Minister before the latter’s departure to Bangalore that he will try to be worthy of the trust reposed in him by the Chief Minister by working hard to better the performance of Auqaf Board.

The Waqf Board Chairman apprised the CM about the working of the Board and also sought suggestions from him to further improve its performance.

Khan offered the “tabarrukat” brought from Haj pilgrimage to the CM who accepted it with great veneration.