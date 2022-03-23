Save water, urges VC Ainul Hasan; MANUU observes World Water Day

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) observed on Tuesday the World Water Day by organizing a special walk to sensitize the public about the importance of water conservation. It also held an absorbing scientific session where eminent scientists and activists impressed upon the need to use water judiciously.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, who flagged off the walk in the morning, asked the students and the public as such to save water for future generations.

The walk was flagged off by the Vice-Chancellor from Baab-e-Ilm (main gate of the University) at 7.30 am. More than 300 students, teachers, officers and staff walked up to Bio-Diversity Park where the dignitaries gave message about importance of World Water Day. A thought provoking message was sent by MANUU Drama club members through their Nukkad Natak on the future scarcity of water.

Participants carried placards and banners with catching slogansand phrases highlighting the importance of the activity such as “When your bucket overflows someone else’s will go dry or Catch the rain where it falls, when it falls.

The event was organized by School of Sciences (SoS) and HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS). Prof. S M Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Md. Zair Hussain, Registrar I/c, officials and students from MANUU Model School also joined the walk. Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Consultant, SoS was the coordinator.

Later a programme with the theme “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible” was held at DDE Auditorium of MANUU.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said that the people have to think about how to face the challenge of scarcity. Make the world a paradise by saving water. Deteriorating environment will lead to water scarcity, he added.

The Chief Guest, Dr. V M Tiwari, Director, National Geophysical Research Institute and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, said agriculture which is the largest sector of employment is 16% of GDP and 91% of agriculture is dependent on ground water. The biggest challenge for future farming is supply of water. Through his presentation, he explained in detail about water crisis, its management, impact on climate change etc.

M Vedakumar, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy and guest of honour, threw light on water systems of the Deccan, urban sprawl of Hyderabad and loss of water bodies. Eutrophication, flooding and industrial pollution are the problems associated with urban water bodies, he pointed out.

Dr. V Govindankutty from Government College, Chittoor, spoke on “Deccani Qanats: Historic Urban Water Supply Systems of Medieval India” and explained in detail about qanats techniques also known as Karez which is underground water tunnel facilitating the water supply.

Prof. Syed Najmul Hasan, Department of Mathematics, delivered the welcome address. Prof Mohammad Fariyad, Head, Department of MCJ convened the programme whereas Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, HKS-CDS proposed vote of thanks. Dr. Ira Khan, SoS briefed about the event and WWD.