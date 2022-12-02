‘Saving damaad Sajid,’ Bigg Boss 16 brutally trolled for no eviction

Mumbai: In another shocking move, there won’t be any elimination this week too in Bigg Boss 16 house. For the unversed, there was no eviction last week too. Inside sources have it that, the reason behind this decision by the makers this week is ‘all the contestants that are nominated are very strong to now say goodbye to the show.

Seven contestants were nominated from Bigg Boss 16 house this week — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

However, viewers are unhappy with another ‘no eviction’ week and are claiming that the makers’ plan is to save their ‘damaad’ Sajid Khan from getting eliminated from BB 16. Social media users are bashing Bigg Boss for being ‘openly biased’ towards the controversial filmmaker. Read tweets here.

𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞



Sajid Khan & the BigBoss Team are bound by a contract that forbids his eviction from the house prior to the finale.



Due to this, there will also be no Eviction this week.



"PRIYANKA KA VOTE WASTE JAAYEGA," Sajid already stated.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 — 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐙𝐄𝐍™ 𝐏𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐊 (@HeyitsFrozy) December 2, 2022

EXCLUSIVE : NO EVICTION This Weekend Too In #BiggBoss16



Ab Kaise Eviction Karte Biggboss Ka Damaad Ki Baari Jo Thi Niklne Ki



Retweet 🔁 If You Are Agree — The Khabri (@Thekhabrri) December 1, 2022

#BreakingNews



No Eviction this week as well.



Sajid Damaad was least vote gainer. Kaise eviction hota? #BiggBoss16 — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) December 1, 2022

#BiggBoss 16 at its lowest level.

Intentionally supporting Nimrit,Shiv, Sajid,Stan gang, giving them unfair advantages for captaincy&immunity frm eviction.

On the other hand everytime testing patience of #PriyankaChaharChaudhary

now trying to break 💔 #PriyAnkit

bond. — Dheeraj Pratap ✨ (@dheeraj9797) December 2, 2022

This season only 4 eviction so far what is the use of voting making fool of viewers @ColorsTV . No secret room no proper wildcard Previous season iss tike tak to secret room se hokar aate the and hungama hota tha but iss baar mandli nominated hai to no eviction — mother💝💕 (@mansipuja) December 2, 2022

As there was no elimination for two consecutive weeks, we can now expect a double eviction coming week of Bigg Boss 16. However, let’s wait for an official announcement from host Salman Khan.

What’s your take on this? Comment below.