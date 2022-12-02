‘Saving damaad Sajid,’ Bigg Boss 16 brutally trolled for no eviction

Mumbai: In another shocking move, there won’t be any elimination this week too in Bigg Boss 16 house. For the unversed, there was no eviction last week too. Inside sources have it that, the reason behind this decision by the makers this week is ‘all the contestants that are nominated are very strong to now say goodbye to the show.
Seven contestants were nominated from Bigg Boss 16 house this week — Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
However, viewers are unhappy with another ‘no eviction’ week and are claiming that the makers’ plan is to save their ‘damaad’ Sajid Khan from getting eliminated from BB 16. Social media users are bashing Bigg Boss for being ‘openly biased’ towards the controversial filmmaker. Read tweets here.
As there was no elimination for two consecutive weeks, we can now expect a double eviction coming week of Bigg Boss 16. However, let’s wait for an official announcement from host Salman Khan.
