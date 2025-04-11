SBI ATM robbed in Choutuppal, thieves escape with Rs 12.9L cash

Hyderabad: In a brazen early morning robbery, thieves targeted an unmanned SBI ATM in Choutuppal, Hyderabad, situated along NH-65 near Divis Labs, and escaped with Rs 12.9 lakh in cash.

The daring heist took place between 4 am and 5 am on Wednesday, April 9, leaving authorities to investigate the sophisticated crime.

Black paint sprayed on CCTV camera

According to officials, the thieves entered the ATM by pulling down the shutter. They then sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera to avoid detection and used welding tools to break into the cash box. After stealing the cash, they pulled the shutter back up and fled the scene.

The theft came to light on Wednesday night when staff from the CMS agency, responsible for replenishing the ATM’s cash, arrived at the location.

The CMS employees discovered the incident and informed the SBI ATM maintenance in-charge, who then contacted the building owner to open the shutters.

The incharge immediately alerted the team at Aniketh Amenities, the company responsible for maintaining the ATM’s CCTV system, asking them to review footage and notify the police.

CCTV not functioning during incident

However, the Choutuppal police revealed that the ATM’s CCTV camera was not functioning at the time of the incident. As a result, police are examining footage from nearby locations to identify the culprits.

Choutuppal police have registered a case under sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS, which pertain to housebreaking and theft, and have launched a manhunt for the accused.