SBI FD interest rates hiked

No changes were made for tenors of 1-2 and 2-3 years.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 2:24 pm IST
SBI
State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has increased Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates for various tenors today.

For a tenor of 7-45 days, the rates have been hiked by 50 bps, while no changes were made for tenors of 1-2 and 2-3 years.

Updated SBI FD interest rates

Following are the revised FD interest rates offered by SBI.

TenorsFD interest rates per annum (in percent)
7-45 days3.00
46-179 days4.50
180-210 days5.25
211 days to less than 1 year5.75
1 year to less than 2 years6.80
2 years to less than 3 years7.00
3 years to less than 5 years6.50
5 years and up to 10 years6.50
Source: SBI

SBI among top 50 largest banks in world

SBI, an Indian multinational public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, ranks 48th among the world’s largest banks by total assets.

In terms of shareholding, the Government of India is the highest shareholder of SBI. The bank’s stock is also part of the BSE SENSEX index.

