SBI FD interest rates hiked

The State Bank of India (SBI) has increased Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates for various tenors today.

For a tenor of 7-45 days, the rates have been hiked by 50 bps, while no changes were made for tenors of 1-2 and 2-3 years.

Following are the revised FD interest rates offered by SBI.

Tenors FD interest rates per annum (in percent) 7-45 days 3.00 46-179 days 4.50 180-210 days 5.25 211 days to less than 1 year 5.75 1 year to less than 2 years 6.80 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 3 years to less than 5 years 6.50 5 years and up to 10 years 6.50 Source: SBI

SBI among top 50 largest banks in world

SBI, an Indian multinational public sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, ranks 48th among the world’s largest banks by total assets.

Also Read Gold rates in Hyderabad near lifetime highs

In terms of shareholding, the Government of India is the highest shareholder of SBI. The bank’s stock is also part of the BSE SENSEX index.