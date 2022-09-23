SBI invites applications for 1673 probationary officer posts

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday invited applications for 1673 probationary officer posts. The selected candidates will be posted anywhere in India.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts must be a graduate from a recognized university. Those who are in the final semester/year of their graduation can also apply for the posts. However, they have to produce proof of clearing the examination on or before December 31, 2022.

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates have to satisfy age criteria. They must be in the age group of 21-30 years as on April 1, 2022. However, the candidates who belong to SC/ST, OBC, and persons with benchmark disabilities will get age relaxation.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates will be done based on their performance in a three-phase process. The stages in the procedure are

Preliminary examination Main examination Psychometric test

In the preliminary examination that will be conducted online, the candidates have to answer 100 MCQs in one hour. Out of the total questions, 30 will be of English language, 35 of quantitative aptitude, and 35 of reasoning ability.

Based on the performance in the preliminary examination, candidates will be called for the main examination.

The main examination will be conducted for 250 marks, out of which 200 marks will be for the objective test and 50 marks for the descriptive test.

For personality profiling, the bank may call candidates based on their performance in the main examination. Its weightage is 50 marks, out of which 20 marks will be for group exercise and 30 for interview.

The final merit list will be decided based on the marks obtained by the candidates in phases II and III.

What after selection?

At the time of joining, the selected candidates will have to execute a bond for a value of Rs. 2 lakhs to serve the bank for a minimum period of three years.

The selected candidates will get a designation of ‘probationary officer’ and will be paid a basic salary of Rs. 41, 960 per month.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website of SBI (click here). They have to pay the application fee of Rs. 750, however, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of the application fee.

The last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).