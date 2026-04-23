SC adjourns hearing of cash-for-vote against CM Revanth case to May 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 22, adjourned the hearing of cases regarding the cash-for-votes scandal to May 20.

A division bench of Justices Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi postponed the issue following a request submitted by Aryama Sundaram, senior counsel appearing for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy.

While Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is attempting to quash the ongoing case, Reddy had filed an application to implead himself and join the legal proceedings.

MLA Reddy argued that the Chief Minister and the state administration were working in a coordinated effort. He added that the de facto complainant, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was not included in the proceedings.

Reddy, seeking to be made a party in the petition, told the court that he only wanted to show the “true facts” of the case.

The cash-for-vote controversy, MLA Reddy alleged, was a deliberate attempt by Revanth Reddy to upend the BRS government, where he served as a prominent member of the cabinet. The BRS MLA added that since the Supreme Court is currently reviewing how the Prevention of Corruption Act applies to those who give bribes, this case should be deferred until there is more clarity.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Revanth Reddy, opposed the plea and argued that Jagadish Reddy does not have a sufficient connection to the case. The bench subsequently adjourned the case to May 20 after hearing both sides.

Hearing on MLCs in Governor’s quota listed for July 22

On Wednesday, the apex court also deferred the matter of MLC appointment in the Telangana Legislative Assembly under the Governor’s Quota to July 22. Attorney General R Venkataramani requested an adjournment, saying that time should be granted for the newly appointed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to decide on the issue.

In August 2025, Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana approached the Supreme Court and filed a petition challenging the Governor’s decision to select Muddasani Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs. The petition argued that their appointment was unconstitutional, illegal, and against the spirit of democracy.

The State Cabinet then nominated Kodandaram and Mohammed Azharuddin as MLCs under the Governor’s quota on August 30, 2025. The Attorney General stated that the six-month deadline is ending on April 30 for the Governor to decide on the appointments of Kodandaram and Azharuddin as MLCs.

Consequently, the Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Vijah Bishnoi agreed with the Attorney General’s submission and listed the matter for July 22.