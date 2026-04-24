SC applauds high voter turnout, lack of violence in West Bengal elections

New Delhi: While hearing cases regarding West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the Supreme Court on Friday, April 24, lauded the 92 per cent voter turnout and lack of violence during the state’s Assembly elections.

“As a citizen of India, I was very happy to see the percentage of voting,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. “When people exercise the right to vote, this strengthens the democratic setup.”

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, related to the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

He made the remarks when senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee pointed out that West Bengal saw a historic 92 per cent voter turnout on Thursday, April 23, in its first phase of Assembly election, with even the migrant workers returning to the state from across the country to vote.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi reiterated the sentiments, adding that in addition to high voter turnout, “there was no violence reported.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also hailed the high voter turnout and commended the role of central forces in ensuring peaceful elections in the state, which has had a history of violence in the past. However, he also acknowledged that there were a few incidents of violence documented.

Justice Baghchi added in Bengali, “Rajaye rajaye yuddha haye, ulukhagrar pran jaye,” which translates to “The kings fight and the poor men suffer and die.”

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The top court asked the persons excluded from the voter lists to approach the court-appointed 19 appellate tribunals for redressal of pending issues, including the deletion of names from the voters’ list.

It asked the appellate tribunals to give out-of-turn hearing to those who make a case of urgent hearing for addition in voter lists.

The bench said it will examine the more valuable right to remain on electoral rolls later.

Senior advocate and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee also hailed the record voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly elections and said they came out from every corner of the country to vote, fearing that they may be removed from the electoral rolls if they fail to cast it this time.

He also referred to the fact that so far only 139 claims or appeals of those who have been deleted from the voter lists have been decided by the appellate tribunals. There are 27 lakh such people waiting for the hearing, he added.