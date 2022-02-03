SC collegium elevates city based lawyer Mirza Safiullah Baig as HC judge

He had handled all types of litigations

SM Bilal|   Updated: 3rd February 2022
Mirza Safiullah Baig

Hyderabad: A city based practicising lawyer Mirza Safiullah Baig is one among the seven lawyers elevated by the Supreme Court’s collegium for Telangana High court judge.

Born in 1975 and resident of Kachiguda, Mirza Safiullah Baig did his schooling from St.Joseph’s public school, completed intermediate from St. Joseph’s junior college. He completed his LLB from Mahatma Gandhi law college at LB Nagar and in the year 2002 he was enrolled into the AP Bar council.

He is the son of late Mirza Imamulla Baig, senior advocate AP High court. He has served as standing counsel for Telangana State Waqf Board in High Court of Telangana from 2014 to 2020.

He had handled all types of litigations on original and appellate side Writ Petitions pertaining to Corporations, Co-operation Endowments, Education, General Administration, Home, Higher Education, Irrigation & CAD, Land Acquisition, Minority Welfare, Medical Health & Family Welfare, Municipalities, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Panchayat Raj, Revenue, Roads & Buildings, Social Welfare, School Education, Waqf, Departments.

Service matters pertaining to various departments, Corporations and against the orders of A.P. Administrative Tribunal and Central Administrative Tribunal were also handled by him.

