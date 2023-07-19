SC Collegium recommends appointment of advocate KV Aravind as Karnataka HC judge

Recommendation for his elevation was made by the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka on August 16, 2022.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th July 2023 2:29 pm IST
Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti a SC judges
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of advocate Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind as judge of the Karnataka High Court.

BookMyMBBS

The recommendation for his elevation was made by the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka on August 16, 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka have also concurred in the recommendation for elevation of advocate K. V. Aravind, said the SC Collegium.

It said that the apex court Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record for the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court. “We have considered the observations of the Department of Justice in the file. The inputs in the file indicate that nothing adverse to the integrity or character of Shri K.V. Aravind has been noticed,” it added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Three-judge bench to hear pleas relating to criminalisation of marital rape: SC

Advocate K.V. Aravind has a standing of nearly 23 years at the Bar. He has appeared before the High Court as Standing Counsel for various departments of the State government. He has appeared in cases resulting in 567 reported judgments.

“There is a considerable amount of tax litigation before the Karnataka High Court. There is a need for specialised judges having domain experience in this branch of law. Tax law is integrally connected with various other branches of law, including commercial, corporate and personal law,” said SC Collegium while recommending the name of lawyer for elevation to the high court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th July 2023 2:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button