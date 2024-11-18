SC directs govt to halt physical classes in Delhi-NCR schools to tackle pollution

New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR chokes under ‘severe-plus’ air quality amid dense fog, the Supreme Court on Monday, November 18 asked the governments of Delhi and adjoining states to take an immediate call on stopping physical classes up to class 12.

A bench, headed by Justice Abhay S Oka, directed Delhi-NCR state governments to strictly implement GRAP-IV norms and ordered the immediate formation of dedicated teams to monitor actions required to be taken under GRAP-IV.

Listing the matter for hearing on Friday, the Bench, also comprising Justice AG Masih, said that all possible actions will be taken by state governments of Delhi and adjoining areas to bring down the severe Air Quality Index (AQI).

Delhi’s air quality plunged to ‘hazardous’ levels with the AQI soaring to 481 at 7 a.m. on Monday, classified as ‘severe-plus’. This alarming level has severe health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog, which has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has affected flight operations, causing widespread delays.

Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a “gas chamber.” The situation has worsened, leaving citizens struggling to breathe in the toxic air.

Following the late Sunday’s order for GRAP-IV implementation, which, among others, seeks the closing of all physical classes for Classes 6-9 and 11 students, the Delhi government issued an order in this regard.

Meanwhile, a cold wave has also arrived, compounding the health crisis.

The Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on rising pollution in the national capital. It had pulled up the Delhi government for not implementing the firecrackers ban and called for an affidavit from the Delhi government and Police Commissioner detailing the steps taken to enforce the same. It had asked the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Police to highlight steps they propose to take to mitigate pollution next year.

Further, the apex court had asked the states of Punjab and Haryana to file affidavits detailing the status of stubble burning within their jurisdictions.

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (‘Severe+’ Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR from Monday amid worsening air. The decision came after the Sub-Committee for Operationalisation of the GRAP called an emergency meeting in view of the rising pollution owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.