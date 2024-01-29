SC dismiss AP govt’s plea against anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu

Bench noted that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving other accused, was already dismissed by the court last year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2024 1:02 pm IST
Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against HC order refusing anticipatory bail
Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against HC order refusing anticipatory bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the anticipatory bail granted to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khana and Dipankar Datta dismissed the plea of the state government in which it has challenged the high court order of January 10 giving relief to Naidu.

The bench noted that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving other accused, was already dismissed by the court last year.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Naidu’s campaigners are mostly residents of Telangana: Jagan

It said in view of the earlier order passed by this court, the bench is not inclined to entertain the appeal of the state government.

The Inner Ring Road scam case pertains to manipulating the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of Inner Ring Road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu’s tenure as chief minister.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th January 2024 1:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button