SC dismisses PIL alleging side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines

Bench said the PIL was filed just to create a sensation.

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the PIL was filed just to create a sensation.

“File a class action suit! What is the use of this? Please also understand what would be the side-effect if you did not take the vaccine. We do not want to rake this up, this is just to create a sensation,” the bench said.

The plea was filed by one Priya Mishra and other petitioners.

