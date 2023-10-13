SC dismisses plea challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution, Einstein’s theory

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution and Einstein’s theory of special relativity that expresses the equivalence of mass and energy.

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said there cannot be a writ petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to challenge scientific beliefs.

“The petitioner wants to prove that Darwinian theory of evolution and Einstein’s equation are wrong and he wants a platform for the said purpose. If that is his belief, then he can propagate his own belief.

“This cannot be a writ petition under article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which has to deal with the issues of fundamental rights,” the bench said.

The Theory of Evolution, proposed by the English naturalist Darwin, explains that all living beings evolved through natural selection. Einstein’s famous equation E = mc2 says that energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable.

As the PIL came for a hearing, Raj Kumar, who came to the courtroom clad in saffron clothes, said he had studied in his school and college about Darwin’s theory and Einstein but he has found that whatever he studied was wrong.

The bench then remarked, “Then you improve your theory. What is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do. What is the violation of your fundamental right under Article 32?”