SC dismisses plea challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution, Einstein’s theory

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said there cannot be a writ petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to challenge scientific beliefs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 2:25 pm IST
TRS MLAs poaching case: SC to hear plea by accused challenging arrest on Monday
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging Darwin’s theory of evolution and Einstein’s theory of special relativity that expresses the equivalence of mass and energy.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said there cannot be a writ petition under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to challenge scientific beliefs.

“The petitioner wants to prove that Darwinian theory of evolution and Einstein’s equation are wrong and he wants a platform for the said purpose. If that is his belief, then he can propagate his own belief.

MS Education Academy

“This cannot be a writ petition under article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which has to deal with the issues of fundamental rights,” the bench said.

The Theory of Evolution, proposed by the English naturalist Darwin, explains that all living beings evolved through natural selection. Einstein’s famous equation E = mc2 says that energy and mass (matter) are interchangeable.

As the PIL came for a hearing, Raj Kumar, who came to the courtroom clad in saffron clothes, said he had studied in his school and college about Darwin’s theory and Einstein but he has found that whatever he studied was wrong.

The bench then remarked, “Then you improve your theory. What is the Supreme Court supposed to do? You say you studied something in school, you were a science student. Now you say that those theories are wrong. If you believe that those theories were wrong, then the Supreme Court has nothing to do. What is the violation of your fundamental right under Article 32?”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 2:25 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button