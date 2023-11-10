‘Publicity…’: SC dismisses plea for protection of Hinduism

“What is this petition? Somebody will say protect Islam in India. Somebody will say protect Christianity in India,” remarked the bench as it junked the recall application. 

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th November 2023 1:05 pm IST
SC dismisses 'publicity interest petition' for Hindu religion protection
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions from the apex court for protection of the Hindu religion which is purportedly in “danger”.

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah refused to recall its earlier decision dismissing the PIL filed by the same petitioner-in-person Daudhraj Singh.

“What is this petition? Somebody will say protect Islam in India. Somebody will say protect Christianity in India,” remarked the bench as it junked the recall application. 

MS Education Academy

Also Read
‘Tipu Jayanti’: Prohibitory orders clamped in Karnataka’s historical town

The bench refused to entertain another prayer contained in the plea relating to laying down of the educational curriculum saying that the court cannot issue such directions and it is for the government to decide the educational syllabus.

Earlier in February this year, the top court had said that the PIL “is completely misconceived” and “would squarely fit into the peg of a publicity interest petition”. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th November 2023 1:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button