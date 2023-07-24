SC extends ex-Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail by 5 weeks

Monday's development comes after the apex court had on July 10 extended Jain's interim bail until July 24.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th July 2023 11:43 am IST
Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday again extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for five weeks on medical grounds in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On May 26, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail for six weeks to the former Delhi minister to get medical treatment in a private hospital of his choice.

It was contended before the top court that Jain has extreme health problems and has lost over 30 kg of weight.

In April, the Delhi High Court had dismissed bail pleas of Jain and his two aides in a money laundering case being probed by the central agency.

The high court had said that Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jain has been in custody since May 30 last year. A trial court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed the AAP leader’s bail application.

