SC lashes out at Bengal govt’s ‘No night shift for women’ notification

The Supreme Court of India directed the West Bengal government to revise a notification that prohibited state-run hospitals from assigning late-night shifts to female doctors, during a hearing on Tuesday, September 17.

Criticizing the notification, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud questioned senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, by asking, “How can you say women cannot work at night? Why limit women doctors? They don’t seek concessions… women are ready to work the same shifts.”

The (CJI) further stated, “You must address the issue by providing security. West Bengal should amend the notification; you cannot state that women cannot work at night. Pilots, Army personnel, and others work at night.”

In response, Kapil Sibal assured that the clause would be removed, acknowledging the Supreme Court’s concerns and indicating the West Bengal government’s willingness to amend the notification.

Kolkata rape background

On August 9, a 31-year-old junior doctor belonging to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. Police arrested Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused who was captured on CCTV camera leaving the seminar hall at the time of the crime.

Junior doctors nationwide launched widespread protests following the hospital management’s callous way of hiding evidence. The protests aimed to demand justice for the victim and better security for medical staff.

The case is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is under consideration by the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter.

The case has garnered significant attention, with the Supreme Court of India taking up the matter and the state government assuring that no punitive action would be taken against the protesting doctors as they return to work​.