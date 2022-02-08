SC notice on plea against 50pc seats to in-service doctors in NEET-SS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea against the latter’s decision allocating 50 percent of seats in super-specialty courses in government medical colleges for the in-service doctors of the state.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai sought response from the Tamil Nadu government, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and others. “Issue notice returnable on February 25, 2022. Counsel for the respondents is permitted to file a reply, in the meanwhile,” it said in its order.

The top court came on a plea by some petitioners who took the NEET-SS-2021 exams.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that petitioners had appeared for the examination on the basis of NEET-SS- 2021 Information Bulletin, which categorically said that there would be no reservation of seats for super-specialty courses.The petitioners contended that it would be detrimental to the national interest to have reservation in the super-speciality courses.

In November 2020, the state government issued a government order, allocating 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in favour of in-service doctors of Tamil Nadu. Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari represented the Tamil Nadu government before the top court.