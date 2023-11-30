SC nulls re-appointment of Kannur University’s VC; ignites political storm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University saying that the appointment process was vitiated by “unwarranted interference” of the Kerala government.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra set aside the decision passed by the Kerala High Court in February 2022 which held that Dr Raveendran’s re-appointment “was made in accordance with law.”

The bench said that although the notification of appointment was issued by the Chancellor (Governor, ex-officio) but it was vitiated by state government’s unwarranted interference.

It said that only the Chancellor could appoint the Vice-Chancellor and not even the Pro-Chancellor could intervene, adding that any interference by statutory authority would be patently illegal.

The special leave petition filed before the apex court said that when Dr Raveendran was reappointed, the eligibility criteria was not taken into consideration by the appointing authority in accordance with the provisions of the Kannur University Act, 1996.

Stirs up political furor

The Supreme Court verdict has kicked off the political hailstorm in the state. While Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having exerted pressure on him in the matter, the ruling CPI(M) turned the tables on Khan.

The BJP came to the Governor’s defence and termed Ravindran’s reappointment an instance of corruption and nepotism by the CM and the state government. The Congress-led UDF opposition sought the resignation of state Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Khan claimed that a person claiming to be the personal law advisor of the CM had visited him along with Vijayan’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and urged him not to go through with the normal process of appointing the VC of Kannur university at the time.

He further claimed that the two later had come with a letter from Higher Education Minister Bindu and a legal opinion of the Advocate General of Kerala for “scuttling” the regular appointment process and reappointing Ravindran as VC. “I told them what they were proposing was illegal. Since they came with the legal opinion of the AG, I agreed. But I told them that what they were asking me to do was illegal, irregular and not in line with the law.

“Thereafter, I wrote to the CM saying that what he made me do is illegal and that he (CM) will keep bringing this pressure on me in other matters also,” Khan said.

"It is not the Education Minister who came to my office… One OSD and a man who claimed to be the legal advisor to the…"

Responding to reporters asking whether he would seek the resignation of the CM, Khan said it was a “moral question” for Vijayan and the government to answer. “After this scathing verdict, that you (government) are interfering, bringing pressure on the Governor and not allowing him to function in a normal manner, now it is for the AG and the CM to decide (on whether to resign).

“I leave it to them. I am nobody. I am not going to demand anybody’s resignation. Karmas, they come to haunt you. There is no way you can get rid of the consequences of Karmas,” Khan said.

Nepotism by CM: BJP

Coming to the defence of the Governor, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan alleged that Ravindran’s appointment was an instance of nepotism by the CM and that it amounts to corruption.

He expressed surprise at Satheesan seeking Bindu’s resignation and not that of the CM. He questioned whether the LoP was scared of the CM or whether the Congress had decided to protect Vijayan and ensure he continued in power.

"Kannur University has brought out the blatant nepotism and corruption indulged in by the CM of the state. The Governor has very clearly mentioned that he was influenced by CM, and because of the pressure exerted on him, he had to appoint that person as the…"

Go back to my regular job: Ravindran

Ravindran, meanwhile, said he was not aware of any illegality in connection with his reappointment and said that in many other universities in the country, VCs have been reappointed.

He said he would go back to his regular job as a professor in the History Department of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi from Friday. Ravindran said that he did a lot for Kannur University and some things remain to be done.

Regarding other appointments made in the university, he said there were no illegalities in them either and that the entire process was carried out in a transparent manner.