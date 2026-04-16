SC refuses plea for 50 pc reservation for women in judicial posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 16, refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to consider eligible women candidates to fill up to 50 percent posts in judicial services and for their appointment as law officers and government counsels.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told the petitioners not to file such pleas.

“Don’t embarrass us and don’t create complications for yourself,” the CJI told advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who was appearing for the three petitioners.

The CJI observed that steps for enhancing representation of women in the legal field were being taken and such changes did not happen in a day.

The bench also said that it would not be expedient to take up the issue raised in the plea on the judicial side, unless intervention was warranted in peculiar facts and circumstances.

Disposing of the petition, the bench said the petitioners may submit a comprehensive representation to the concerned stakeholders.

The plea had sought a direction to the Centre and the top court collegium to appoint judges to the high courts and the apex court by considering eligible women candidates to fill up such posts up to 50 per cent of vacancy, while recommending to the president for such appointments.

It also sought a direction to the Centre to fill up to 50 per cent vacancies of law officers, standing counsels and panel counsels for conducting cases for the government in courts from eligible women candidates.

Among other directions, the plea sought a direction to the states to make a requisite provision earmarking 50 per cent of posts for women candidates in the higher judicial service.