SC refuses to lift interim stay on CBI probe against Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Corruption case was filed against Shivakumar after a search was carried out by the Income Tax Department in 2017.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th October 2023 2:16 pm IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the interim stay put by the Karnataka High Court on a probe against the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in connection with a corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the interim stay by the high court.

The bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi hearing the plea issued a notice asking Shivakumar to file his response on CBI’s appeal.

Earlier, in July the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s order granting an interim stay on a CBI probe against the Congress leader.

In February, the high court stayed CBI proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar and also directed the probe agency to submit an action taken report in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA).

The corruption case was filed against Shivakumar after a search was carried out by the Income Tax Department in 2017.

