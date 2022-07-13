SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 13th July 2022 1:20 pm IST
bulldozer
Representational photo [PTI]

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states, and said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter, and said it will hear the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against demolitions on August 10

Also Read
Flag march of bulldozers ahead of 3rd phase of panchayat polls in MP’s Morena

“Rule of law has to be followed, there is no dispute on that. But can we pass an omnibus order? If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action against the violators,” the bench said.

MS Education Academy

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the Muslim body seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused in recent cases of violence are carried out.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button