SC rejects PIL seeking panel on Hindi use in apex court

The CJI said the Supreme Court was already introducing language-related reforms in a gradual and phased manner.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, September 25, refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be brought about through judicial orders.

The PIL, filed by Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra, sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.

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Appearing for Mishra, an advocate submitted that the Centre could be directed to constitute such a commission and referred to various constitutional provisions in support of the plea.

The CJI said the Supreme Court was already introducing language-related reforms in a gradual and phased manner.

“We are now giving a brief description of all the reports in Hindi. We will start with other regional languages,” the CJI said, adding the court would maintain the country’s linguistic culture and respect regional languages.

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The CJI further said such reforms could not be implemented through judicial orders.

“These things do not happen through court orders. They happen as part of reforms, slowly and in a phased manner. Such things we are doing,” the CJI said.

The bench also pointed out that the relief sought in the PIL would entail a constitutional amendment.

The counsel, however, pressed for at least a direction to constitute a commission,

However, the bench dismissed the PIL.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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