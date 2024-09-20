SC reprimands Karnataka HC judge over ‘Pakistan’ remark, seeks report

Following a judge who passed alleged Islamophobic comments during a court hearing, the Supreme Court on Friday, September 20, asked for a report from the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court.

The apex court has asked for the report to be filed within one week.

The judge in concern, Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda, had referred to Gori Playa, a Muslim-majority area in Bengaluru as ‘Pakistan’.

The video of his statement went viral sparking widespread condemnation. Many expressed concerns about how a person sitting in a constitutional position could make such a statement.

“Go to Mysore road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. It is not applicable because the Mysore flyover head left for the market from Gori Palya, which is in Pakistan, not India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put, they will be beaten up there,” he is heard saying in the video.

In a second video that emerged on Friday, September 20, Justice Srishananda mocked a female advocate during the hearing of a case.

“She seemed to know a lot about the “opposition party”, so much so that she might be able to reveal the colour of their undergarments,” he is heard saying.

Need for proper guidelines

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices S Khanna, B R Gavai, S Kant, and H Roy, emphasised the need for clear guidelines for judges to make statements or remarks.

“Attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by Justice…of Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court,” CJI Chandrachud said, adding, “We may lay down some basic guidelines.”