SC says Rs 8 lakh EWS income limit prima facie reasonable

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has observed that the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for determining eligibility under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation appears to be prima facie reasonable.

The observation was made while the apex court heard petitions challenging the income criterion used for EWS reservation in medical admissions.

Petitions against NTA notification

A bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing petitions filed in 2021 against the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) notification.

In the notification, 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 per cent reservation for EWS under the All India Quota (AIQ) for medical courses were provided.

Petitioners’ argument

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the legal issue regarding the Rs 8 lakh income criterion still needs to be decided.

The petitioner informed the court that the Pandey Committee, which was set up to review the EWS criteria, recommended retaining the Rs 8 lakh annual income limit. However, it also suggested excluding families owning five acres or more of agricultural land regardless of their income.

The Union government had earlier informed the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Committee’s recommendations.

Matter pending

During the hearing, Justice Alok Aradhe said the Rs 8 lakh income limit appears to be a reasonable criterion at first glance.

Since the main counsel and the Additional Solicitor General were not present, the bench did not hear the matter in detail.

The court directed the petitioner’s counsel to prepare a list of all connected cases and the issues involved. It also sought the assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and adjourned the matter for one week.