SC stays Bombay HC order asking EC to hold Pune LS bypoll immediately

The top court, however, questioned the delay on part of the poll panel in holding the bypoll for the seat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 1:29 pm IST
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, which is vacant since March 29, 2023 after the death of MP Girish Bapat.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submission of the poll panel that the tenure of the present Lok Sabha is ending on June 16 this year and the bypoll will be a futile exercise at this point in time.

The top court, however, questioned the delay on part of the poll panel in holding the bypoll for the seat.

