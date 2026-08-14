SC stays Madras HC order on jobs for Karur stampede victims’ kin

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.

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TN stampede: Family members at a hospital in Karur
Karur: People stand near mortal remains of victims, who died after a stampede broke out at actor and TVK chief Vijay's rally on Saturday, at the government hospital, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, August 14, stayed an order of the Madras High Court which quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.

“Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn’t the government give some employment to son or daughter? the bench told the PIL petitioner who had challenged state government order.

Subhan Bakery

In a setback to the TVK government, the Madras High Court on July 27 had quashed Vijay’s order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year, observing that it will open floodgates of similar demands.

A division bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel of the high court had held that it was not appropriate to overlook the needs of many who are waiting to get compassionate appointments in government departments.

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