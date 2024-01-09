SC verdict in Bilkis Bano case gives solace; shows BJP’s ‘double standards’: Stalin

Chennai: The Supreme Court’s judgment in the Bilkis Bano case has given a ray of light amid darkness and it has exposed the BJP’s ‘double standards’, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK president M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

In his reaction to the top court’s verdict in the sensational case, Stalin said justice has eventually prevailed and it has brought solace.

“Amid darkness, the Supreme Court judgment is a ray of light that gives confidence,” he said in a post on X.

The apex court has slammed the Gujarat BJP regime for hiding truths and for being ‘complicit with convicts,’ and it shines light over bending of laws for political mileage.

The Gujarat BJP regime struggled to set free even those convicted for serious offences, if they liked them. They did that by misleading the court and by concealing facts.

Alluding to the BJP government at the Centre and the office of Governor, Stalin said ‘hindrance’ was posed even for lawful release of prisoners in Opposition-ruled states, which showed their ‘double standards.’

The SC ruling, a victory for Bano’s struggle, gave encouragement to affected women, he said and lauded democratic forces including senior advocates who supported her in her fight.