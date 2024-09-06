Scan QR code, enroll as voter: Telangana chief electoral officer

Hyderabad: Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday, September 6 said that efforts are on by the Election Commission to make voter enrollment citizen friendly. He said that citizens can now scan a QR code to easily sign up as a voter.

By scanning a QR code from the Election Commission, anyone can quickly and easily sign up as a voter. The Telangana CEO said said that the Election Commission of India’s new system is “hassle-free.”

He also advised residents to use the Voter Helpline App and the website https://voters.eci.gov.in which allow people to access voter services from their mobile phones.

The Telangana CEO said that the voter helpline a has also made voter registration, updating personal details, and searching for names on the voter list much easier.