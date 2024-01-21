‘Scared’ BJP attacking Cong Nyay Yatra in Assam, says Kharge

Kaliabor: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed on Sunday that the ruling BJP in Assam is so “scared” of the success of his party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that they attacked the state Congress chief.

Kharge said the party’s first Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022-23 had passed through several BJP-ruled states but “no stone was hurled” at it.

Addressing a rally in Nagaon district as part of the yatra, Kharge said, “No stone was hurled during the first yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. No one tried to threaten us even though we crossed many BJP-ruled states.”

“Even in Nagpur, which has the RSS headquarters, lakhs of people joined us and there was no incident,” he said.

“Why is it happening in Assam? It is happening here because (prime minister Narendra) Modi ji’s ‘chela’ (disciple), who blindly listens to his ‘sahab’ (boss),” he said.

Referring to the attack on state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah earlier in the day, Kharge said, “The yatra is going on so successfully here that BJP people are scared and they attacked our state party chief. But he (Borah) is not afraid, nor any Congress worker.”

He maintained that the Congress works to unite people, while the BJP tries to divide people.