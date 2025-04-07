Scatttered showers hit part of Hyderabad

The rains will continue for the next two hours.

Updated: 7th April 2025 3:15 pm IST
Thunderstorms
Hyderabad: Mild rains were witnessed in parts of the city, including Lakdi-ka-Pul and Khairatabad. Last week, heavy rains lashed the city, bringing it to a standstill.

According to Telangana Weatherman, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts will have scattered rains with intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

Telangana and the capital city of Hyderabad have been reeling under an intense heat wave, with maximum temperatures recorded as high as 41 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

