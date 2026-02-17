School bus overturns into stream in Kerala, students escape unhurt

Representational image of road accident
Thiruvananthapuram: A school bus carrying 21 children lost control and overturned into a stream adjoining the road near Marayamuttom here on Tuesday, February 17, but the students escaped unhurt, police said.

All the children were pulled out safely from the water by the driver and local residents and were taken to a nearby hospital for checkup, they said.

The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents told a TV channel that the incident occurred between 8.30 am and 9 am as the bus was on the way to school.

They said the children in the bus were students of LKG to class 4.

They further said after the bus fell into the stream, which had more water than usual, the driver and nearby residents quickly pulled out the children to safety and therefore, a major tragedy was averted.

