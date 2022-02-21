School for children of women prisoners in Delhi

Published: 21st February 2022
School for children of women prisoners in Delhi
New Delhi: A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 14, 2022. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
