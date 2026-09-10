Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, will observe a holiday on Monday, September 14. As it has been declared a ‘General Holiday’, apart from schools, other establishments, including government offices, will also remain closed.

Ganesh Chaturthi holiday for schools in Hyderabad

Educational institutions in Hyderabad will observe the holiday on Monday, September 14. As it is declared a ‘General Holiday’, apart from schools, other establishments, including government offices, will remain closed.

It may be noted that Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a festival celebrating the birthday of Ganesha.

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Apart from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday, schools and other educational establishments in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will observe one more holiday this month. It falls on September 23 on account of Yazdahum Shareef. However, it is listed as an optional holiday.

Online registration of Ganesh pandals mandatory

The festival is marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in homes and pandals.

It ends on the tenth day after its start. On the tenth day, the idols are carried in a public procession with music and group chanting. Later, they are immersed in a nearby water body.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has urged Ganesh pandal organisers to register the details of their pandal through Telangana Police’s online portal.

Organisers can fill out an application through this website and download an acknowledgement.

In view of the importance of the festival, the Telangana government has declared a ‘General Holiday’ on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, when schools, educational institutions and government offices will remain closed.