DJs, firecrackers banned, mandatory CCTVs in every Ganesh pandal

Pandals must not obstruct traffic on main roads, and must ensure clear passage for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

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Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Attapur Police conducts review meeting with pandal organisers

Hyderabad: The Attapur Police, on Tuesday, September 8, has banned DJ systems and firecrackers and mandated CCTV cameras at every Ganesh pandal within its jurisdiction.

In a coordination and review meeting with Ganesh pandal organisers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendranagar Zone, S Srinivas, said organisers must submit prior information about their pandal setup to the police station.

Every Ganesh pandal is permitted a maximum of two sound boxes. Loudspeakers can operate till 10 pm. Bursting of firecrackers at pandals and during immersion processions is strictly prohibited, police said.

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Pandals must not obstruct traffic on main roads, and must ensure clear passage for ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Organisers should keep adequate quantities of sand and water as a fire-safety measure and ensure that electrical wires do not pose any hazards.

In case of suspicious objects, unidentified persons or law-and-order issues, police must be immediately alerted. Police appealed to festival committees, volunteers and the public to cooperate with the department to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and smoothly.

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