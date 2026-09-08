Hyderabad: Online registration of Ganesh pandals mandatory

If the setup and immersion details of the pandals are known in advance, it enables the police to implement robust security arrangements, Sajjanar said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad
Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, September 8, urged Ganesh pandal organisers to register the details of their pandal through Telangana police’s online portal.

Organisers can fill out an application through this website and download an acknowledgement.

If the setup and immersion details of the pandals are known in advance, it enables the police to implement robust security arrangements, traffic regulation, and appropriate safety measures in the respective areas, the CP said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

On September 5, the CP had asked Ganesh pandal organisers to mandatorily geo-tag their pandals. Police also urged pandals with high footfall to install barricades, queue lines and closed-circuit television cameras.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button