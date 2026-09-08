Hyderabad: Online registration of Ganesh pandals mandatory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, September 8, urged Ganesh pandal organisers to register the details of their pandal through Telangana police’s online portal.

Organisers can fill out an application through this website and download an acknowledgement.

If the setup and immersion details of the pandals are known in advance, it enables the police to implement robust security arrangements, traffic regulation, and appropriate safety measures in the respective areas, the CP said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad to be geo-tagged: VC Sajjanar

On September 5, the CP had asked Ganesh pandal organisers to mandatorily geo-tag their pandals. Police also urged pandals with high footfall to install barricades, queue lines and closed-circuit television cameras.