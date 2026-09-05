Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad to be geo-tagged: VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Saturday, September 5, said Ganesh pandals in the city would be geo-tagged.

Organisers of all Ganesh pandals within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate were asked to apply through the app developed by the police and mandatorily geo-tag their pandals.

Police also urged organisers of pandals with high footfall to install barricades, queue lines and closed-circuit television cameras.

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SHOs to hold coordination meetings with peace committees

Addressing a meeting at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre, Sajjanar asked Station House Officers to hold regular coordination meetings at the field level with peace committees, pandal organisers and representatives of various departments. Officers were asked to ensure visible policing and exercise restraint and patience while interacting with devotees and the public.

With the merger of the Shamshabad and Rajendranagar zones into the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, areas stretching from Balapur to Khairatabad will now fall under the city police’s jurisdiction for the festivities. Police officers were asked to pay special attention to immersion routes from Balapur to Tank Bund and other water bodies.

IT Cell to monitor social media platforms

Advance route clearance was stressed to prevent traffic congestion caused by the movement of large idols and to ensure that tall idols do not come into contact with overhead power lines. Officers were also asked to coordinate with the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerates regarding the movement of idols entering the city from their jurisdictions.

Special traffic arrangements will be made at high-congestion locations, including Khairatabad, where the Bada Ganesh idol attracts large crowds.

The IT Cell and local police will monitor social media platforms round the clock for rumours and provocative content that could trigger tension during the festivities. The commissioner warned that strict legal action would be taken against those attempting to disrupt law and order or circulate provocative content.

Sajjanar stressed that meticulous planning and coordination would be essential for the peaceful conduct of the 11-day celebrations.