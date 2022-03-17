Schools in Hyderabad lack uniformity in admission schedules

Hyderabad: Despite a huge number of schools in Hyderabad, parents struggle to get their children admitted due to a lack of uniformity in the admission schedule.

Earlier, the schools in the city used to start the admission process in June and complete it by August. However, now, private schools in Hyderabad are holding admissions anywhere between December and May.

Such uniformity is causing inconvenience to parents, especially to those who want to transfer their children from educational institutions in other states to schools in the city.

Admission process in schools in Hyderabad

Apart from it, the schools also lack uniformity in the admission process as some schools give admissions based on a lottery system whereas others conduct entrance tests.

TOI quoted an official from the education department saying that government could not bring uniformity as schools delay their admission schedule due to SSC examination, spot valuations, etc.

Telangana Recognised School Managements Association president Shekhar Rao Y has been quoted saying that earlier, schools in Hyderabad and other districts used to complete the admission process between June and August, however, after the formation of Telangana State, the schools started shifting the process due to entrance tests.