Schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts to operate half-day from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are going to operate half-day from tomorrow due to rising temperatures in the state.

However, the mid-day meal in government schools will still be served.

Timing of schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Starting from tomorrow, the schools in the state will be open from 8 am to 12:30 pm. The mid-day meal in government schools will be served at 12:30 pm.

However, special classes will be conducted for students appearing for the Class X exams.

Moreover, the schools that are designated as SSC Public Examination Centres will operate from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Temperature rises to 41 degrees Celsius in Telangana

Meanwhile, the temperature in Telangana reached 41 degrees Celsius yesterday, as recorded in Nalgonda district.

Apart from Nalgonda, many other districts in Telangana recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read DSC notification issued for 11062 vacancies in schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

In Hyderabad as well, the temperature surged and surpassed the 40-degree mark.

In light of the rising temperatures, the decision to implement half-day schedules for schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts was made and will be effective starting tomorrow.