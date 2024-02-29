DSC notification issued for 11062 vacancies in Telangana schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission of School Education has issued the DSC notification 2024 to fill 11,062 vacancies in various schools across Telangana.

Since the Telangana government canceled the DSC 2023 notification that was released by the previous government, approximately 1.77 lakh candidates who had previously applied will have their applications automatically carried forward in the fresh notification.

Recruitment of SGT, other teacher vacancies in Telangana schools

The DSC notification aims to recruit Schools Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits & Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers in Primary level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary level in the category of School Assistant under the government and local body schools in Telangana.

Out of the total 11,062 vacancies in Telangana schools, Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) account for 6,508, School Assistants for 2,629, Language Pandits (LP) for 727, and Physical Education Teachers (PET) for 182. There are also 220 vacancies for School Assistants and 796 vacancies for SGTs in the special education category.

Candidates interested in the recruitment notification must be a maximum of 46 years old as of July 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for Telangana State government employees, ex-servicemen, SC/ST/BCs & EWS candidates, and physically handicapped persons.

Interested and eligible candidates for the vacancies in Telangana schools need to apply online by paying Rs 1,000 per post. The fee payment can be made on the official website (click here) from March 4 to April 2.

The submission of applications must be done between March 4 and April 3.

The schedule for the written test will be notified later.