Nationwide work-from-home job scam busted; Hyderabad trio among 9 arrested

In a crackdown on an online scam, Bengaluru city cops have arrested nine individuals, including three from Hyderabad, for deceiving people with promises of work-from-home jobs.

According to Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials, three of those arrested—Syed Abbas Ali, Nayaz, and Adil—are from Hyderabad, while Amir Sohail and Inayat Khan are from Bengaluru, and Mithun Manish Shah, Naina Raj, Satish, and Mihir Shashikanth Shah are from Mumbai.

The Indian Express quoted Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, stating that the arrested individuals played various roles in their scam, but the masterminds are yet to be identified.

Hyderabad trio, others deceived people with work-from-home job offers

The Hyderabad trio and other accused have deceived people by offering work-from-home job opportunities. After convincing them to invest, they assigned simple tasks such as liking YouTube videos and installing apps.

Upon completing each task, their digital wallets were credited. Victims only realized something was amiss when attempting to withdraw funds.

During the withdrawal, they discovered the digital wallets were fake.

How the crime came to light

The work-from-home job scam by the Hyderabad trio and others surfaced when a resident from Vidyaranyapura, who lost Rs 18.5 lakh in the cybercrime, filed a complaint.

The investigation revealed that the accused individuals were involved in various cybercrimes across the country.

Ultimately, the police traced and arrested nine of them, while two more suspects remain at large.