Is ‘Work from Home’ leading to rise in skin-related ailments?

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 1st June 2022 12:01 pm IST
work from home
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Work from Home which was earlier considered the best option for both employees and employers is proving to be an unhealthy option.

Many employees who have opted for or given Work from Home are struggling with skin-related ailments apart from other issues such as obesity, sleeplessness, etc.

Employees especially those who are working in the IT sector are hardly going out due to Work from Home. Due to such trends, they are facing vitamin D deficiency and other skin-related ailments.

Some of them who are continuously staying in AC are witnessing skin burns, rashes, etc., upon suddenly stepping out of the home.

Work from Home in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, many companies are still following Work from Home. Even the employees who are working in hybrid mode are working from the office only 2-3 days a week.

Companies, especially those that deal in customer support, are preferring work from home model and asking employees to work remotely.

In some companies, even hiring is taking place remotely.

Although hiring and working remotely have their advantages, it is proving to be an unhealthy option.

