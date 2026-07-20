Scientific tests for repairs to Kaleshwaram barrages in final stages

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday, July 20, said the scientific tests for the repair of the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram project are in the final stages and that designs are being prepared for their revival.

Reddy, who held a meeting with MLAs and other leaders of Nalgonda and other districts, said the government has adopted a scientific approach to resume the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Kaleshwaram is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari river in the Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages of the project, built during the previous BRS regime, was a major issue during the 2023 Assembly election.

Reddy made it clear that the government would not use the three barrages until the experts certify their safety.

Leading technical institutions, including Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), have conducted tests with regard to the nature of the soil, foundations and concrete structures as part of repairs of the three barrages, he said.

Reddy said the test results have been sent to IIT, Mumbai, where experts are preparing comprehensive designs for their revival.

He made it clear that the state government would take up the revival of the barrages as per the instructions of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the Central Water Commission (CWC) and also a technical supervisory committee appointed by the Centre.